Morrissey announces outdoor UK headline shows for this summer

Morrissey has announced a pair of outdoor UK headline shows for this summer – find all the details below.

The soloist and former Smiths frontman is due to perform at Crystal Palace Park in south London on Sunday, July 9 before heading to Millennium Square in Leeds the following Wednesday (July 12).

Morrissey will be joined by special guests The Slow Readers Club in Leeds. It’s not yet known who’ll support the singer at the London concert.

Tickets for both dates go on general sale at 10am GMT this Friday (March 10) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Check out the official posters below.

MORRISSEY SUPPORT SHOW! We’re buzzin to announce that we will be supporting Morrissey on 12th July in Leeds! We are huge fans of Morrissey and The Smiths and we can’t wait to share this experience with you. 🎟️ Tickets go on-sale Friday at 10am here: https://t.co/FpGmrBgomA pic.twitter.com/TDZNKuehIi — THE SLOW READERS CLUB (@slowreadersclub) March 7, 2023

Tomorrow (March 8), Morrissey is set to kick off his 2023 European tour in Paris. The seven-gig stint will conclude with a headline performance at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London on March 19.

Morrissey’s 2023 European and UK dates are as follows:

MARCH

8– Paris Salle Pleyel, France

9 – Paris Salle Pleyel, France

12 – Lyon Amphitheatre, France

13 – Strasbourg Salle Erasme, France

15 – Antwerp Stadsschouwburg Theatre, Belgium

16 – Brussels Bozar Theatre, Belgium

19 – Eventim Apollo, London

JULY

9 – Crystal Palace Park, London

12 – Millennium Square, Leeds

Morrissey confirmed last month that he’s recorded a new album titled ‘Without Music The World Dies’, and shared its full tracklist. His 13th and most recent full-length effort, ‘I Am Not A Dog On A Chain’, came out in 2020.

The star then announced his next LP ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’ in May 2021, and said last October that the project would be released via Capitol in 2023. In late December 2022, however, Morrissey explained that he’d “voluntarily withdrawn from any association with Capitol Records”.

He also revealed that Miley Cyrus, who recorded backing vocals for ‘Bonfire…’ track ‘I Am Veronica’ in 2020, had asked to have her vocals removed from the song.

Morrissey said in a statement that despite Capitol still maintaining ownership of ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’, the label would not release it. It came after he was dropped by BMG in November 2020.