Morrissey announces recording of new album ‘Without Music The World Dies’

Morrissey has announced the recording of a new album called ‘Without Music The World Dies’.

The soloist and former The Smiths singer confirmed plans to record his 15th album between January and February next year.

‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’, meanwhile, is expected to release in spring 2023. It was originally scheduled for release in February but has since been held with no further details, with the singer citing decisions held “exclusively in the hands of Capitol Records (Los Angeles)”.

A new message posted to Morrissey’s website about ‘Without Music The World Dies’ reads: “Studio time is booked for January and February 2023 when Morrissey will record his new album WITHOUT MUSIC THE WORLD DIES.

“The recording will be the fifth Morrissey album produced by ten Grammy winner Joe Chiccarelli, and the band continues to be Jesse Tobias, Gustavo Manzur, Alain Whyte, Juan Galeano and Brendan Buckley. The 12 songs were written by Morrissey with Alain Whyte, Jesse Tobias, Gustavo Manzur. There is no record label as yet for the project, and ways to attain global distribution are being researched.”

Morrissey himself commented: “The songs, of course, are magnificent, and even the relentless difficulties we have experienced recently are not enough to kill us off.”

Morrissey confirmed that he does not currently have a record deal when he announced ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’ in 2021: “Morrissey is unsigned. The album is available to the highest (or lowest) bidder.” Said bidder appeared to be Capitol for the album’s US release, while a UK release remains to be confirmed.

He added at the time of the record’s announcement: “The worst year of my life concludes with the best album of my life.” The album is the follow-up to 2020’s ‘I Am Not A Dog On A Chain’.

In other news, Morrissey recently shared his views on the conversation around “diversity” in the arts and wider culture.

When Morrissey was talking about “dumbing down” of culture in the UK during his first on-camera interview since 2015 – including the “insufferable” content on British TV adverts – he went on to claim that “not many people have faith in music anymore”.

The singer continued, saying that “bloodless” record labels now have a tendency to drop new acts that don’t generate near-instant success. He added that in the past labels allowed artists to have multiple “flops” before deciding to cut ties.

“They [record label heads] talk all about, ‘Oh we must have diversity, diversity, diversity,’ which is diversity of people that you don’t know,” Morrissey said. “And it just means – it’s just another word for conformity. It’s the new way of saying conformity, diversity. You don’t see anything diverse anyway, it’s all conformity.”