Morrissey announces ticket details for upcoming 2022 UK tour

Morrissey has shared ticket details of his forthcoming 2022 UK and Ireland tour.

The soloist and former Smiths singer announced the tour earlier this month – more than two years on from his last UK live date at Wembley’s SSE Arena in London.

Morrissey’s tour includes two London dates at two iconic venues – The Palladium and O2 Academy Brixton – and takes in stops at locations including Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, Brighton and more along with his previously announced concert in Ireland.

It’s now been announced that tickets for the UK dates go on general sale this Thursday (June 23) at 9.30am BST here, with tickets for Killarney, Ireland available via here.

Morrissey UK and Ireland 2022 live dates:

SEPTEMBER 2022

Saturday 24 – Killarney INEC Arena

Wednesday 28 – Blackpool Opera House

Friday 30 – Doncaster Dome

OCTOBER 2022

Sunday 02 – Glasgow SEC Armadillo

Tuesday 04 – Manchester O2 Apollo

Wednesday 05 – 2022 Birmingham O2 Academy

Friday 07 – Stockton Globe

Sunday 09 – The London Palladium

Tuesday 11 – London O2 Academy Brixton

Friday 14 – Brighton Centre

Meanwhile, last month Morrissey played the first night of his 2022 US tour and debuted his new single ‘I Am Veronica’ as well as aired some rarely played solo and Smiths tracks.

Fans of the singer were eager for news on new music after it emerged that ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’, Morrissey’s album first since leaving his label deal with BMG, will be sold to the highest record label bidder.

Announced via the singer’s website, ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’ has 11 tracks and was completed in Los Angeles.

“The worst year of my life concludes with the best album of my life,” a quote from Morrissey states of the album, with a note adding: “Morrissey is unsigned. The album is available to the highest (or lowest) bidder.”

Details of a label and firm release date for ‘Bonfire…’ are yet to emerge.