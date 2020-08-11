Morrissey asks fans to pray for his seriously ill mother: “Without her there is no tomorrow”

Morrissey has urged his fans to pray for his mother, who is said to be seriously ill.

The former Smiths frontman asked fans across the world to pray for the recovery of his mother Elizabeth Anne Dwyer, who is thought to be in her 80s.

In a new post on Morrissey Central, the singer singled out fans in countries including Dwyer’s native Ireland, warning that “there is no tomorrow” without her.

Sharing a photo of them together when he was in The Smiths, Morrissey wrote: “With this broken voice I beseech you, my friends, to offer prayers of hope and prayers of intercession for the recovery of Elizabeth Anne Dwyer, who is my mother, who is in trouble, and who is the sole reason for all the good and motivational things in my life.

“She is me, and without her vahaan koee kal hal … there is no tomorrow. I ask no more of you… for there could be no more to ask.”

He signed off the message with his full name, Steven Patrick Francis Morrissey.

Morrissey was born to Dwyer and his father Peter Morrissey in Davyhulme, Lancashire, and grew up in nearby Manchester.

As the Irish Mirror reports, Dwyer has been a constant presence at his gigs – most recently attending a show at the London Palladium in 2018.

Morrissey’s last concert took place at London’s SSE Arena Wembley in March, one of the last shows to go ahead before the coronavirus lockdown.