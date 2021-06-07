The line-up for the rescheduled Cruel World festival in 2022 has been unveiled.

Morrissey, Blondie and Bauhaus will lead the line-up alongside Devo, Echo & The Bunnymen, The Psychedelic Furs, Violent Femmes, Public Image Ltd and more. You can see the full list of names below.

From the company behind Coachella festival, the first edition of the festival was meant to take place in 2020 but was postponed through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The event has a location change; instead of being held at the Grounds at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angelas, the even will take place at Brookside Golf Club in Pasadena.

The event’s new date is 14 May 2022 and tickets for the event goes on sale this Friday, June 6 here.

Cruel World May 14 in Pasadena

Last month (May 31), Morrissey unveiled details of a new album, which he said was “the best album of my life”.

‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’, the Smiths singer’s first since leaving his label deal with BMG, will be sold to the highest record label bidder.

Announced via the singer’s website, ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’ has 11 tracks, and was recently completed in Los Angeles. No release date has yet been announced.

“The worst year of my life concludes with the best album of my life,” a quote from Morrissey says of the album. A further note read: “Morrissey is unsigned. The album is available to the highest (or lowest) bidder.”

Last November, Morrissey responded to being dropped by BMG in a note on his website. Responding to the news, “This news is perfectly in keeping with the relentless galvanic horror of 2020,” he said, adding: “We would be critically insane to expect anything positive.”

He added: “My three albums with BMG have been the best of my career, and I stand by them till death. Recording them has been a pivotal period in my life, and I thank the previous BMG team and everyone involved for that. It’s still important to me to do music my own way, and I wouldn’t want to be on a label that dictates so specifically how their artists should behave – especially when the word ‘talent’ is notably never mentioned.”