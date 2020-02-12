Details of the first ever Cruel World Festival in Los Angeles have been announced, and it features a lineup of new wave royalty.
Leading the list of names for the new festival, which will take place at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California May 2, are Morrissey, Bauhaus and Blondie.
Also joining the first edition of the festival will be Devo, Echo & The Bunnymen, Violent Femmes, Public Image Ltd, Gary Numan and more.
Tickets for the festival, which is organised by Coachella promoters Goldenvoice, go on sale at midday Los Angeles time on Friday (February 14), with prices starting at $135. A payment plan also available.
Morrissey’s headline performance at Cruel World will follow the release of his 13th solo album ‘I Am Not A Dog On A Chain’, which is due out on March 20.
In October 2019, Morrissey raised eyebrows by selling records that he’s signed himself by the likes of David Bowie, Lou Reed, Patti Smith and Iggy Pop.
The former Smiths frontman also made headlines by wearing a cut-off t-shirt emblazoned with the words ‘FUCK THE GUARDIAN’ at his Hollywood Bowl show in LA. The singer has come to blows with the media in recent years over coverage of his support of the controversial far-right group, For Britain. Morrissey has denied accusations of racism.
See the full list of names for Cruel World below.
Morrissey
Bauhaus
Blondie
Devo
Echo & The Bunnymen
The Psychedelic Furs
Violent Femmes
The Church
English Beat
Public Image Ltd.
Gary Numan
Marc Almond
She Wants Revenge
Blaqk Audio
TR/ST
Cold Cave
Jay Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel
Berlin
Bad Manners
Missing Persons
London After Midnight
Drab Majesty
45 Grave
Christian Death
The Meteors
Black Marble
Sextile
Softkill
The KVB