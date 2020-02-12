Details of the first ever Cruel World Festival in Los Angeles have been announced, and it features a lineup of new wave royalty.

Leading the list of names for the new festival, which will take place at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California May 2, are Morrissey, Bauhaus and Blondie.

Also joining the first edition of the festival will be Devo, Echo & The Bunnymen, Violent Femmes, Public Image Ltd, Gary Numan and more.

Cruel World Festival 🖤 May 2 in Los Angeles

Presale 2/13 at 12pm PT. Sign up now at https://t.co/Pcr1nRVqC1 ⚡️ Payment plan available starting at $19.99 down. pic.twitter.com/xtS87cwmZs — Cruel World Fest (@cruelworldfest) February 11, 2020

Advertisement

Tickets for the festival, which is organised by Coachella promoters Goldenvoice, go on sale at midday Los Angeles time on Friday (February 14), with prices starting at $135. A payment plan also available.

Morrissey’s headline performance at Cruel World will follow the release of his 13th solo album ‘I Am Not A Dog On A Chain’, which is due out on March 20.

In October 2019, Morrissey raised eyebrows by selling records that he’s signed himself by the likes of David Bowie, Lou Reed, Patti Smith and Iggy Pop.

The former Smiths frontman also made headlines by wearing a cut-off t-shirt emblazoned with the words ‘FUCK THE GUARDIAN’ at his Hollywood Bowl show in LA. The singer has come to blows with the media in recent years over coverage of his support of the controversial far-right group, For Britain. Morrissey has denied accusations of racism.

Advertisement

See the full list of names for Cruel World below.

Morrissey

Bauhaus

Blondie

Devo

Echo & The Bunnymen

The Psychedelic Furs

Violent Femmes

The Church

English Beat

Public Image Ltd.

Gary Numan

Marc Almond

She Wants Revenge

Blaqk Audio

TR/ST

Cold Cave

Jay Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel

Berlin

Bad Manners

Missing Persons

London After Midnight

Drab Majesty

45 Grave

Christian Death

The Meteors

Black Marble

Sextile

Softkill

The KVB