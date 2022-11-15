Morrissey says new album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’ will no longer drop in February

Morrissey has revealed that his forthcoming 14th solo album, ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’, will no longer be released in February of 2023.

The controversial English singer shared a message to his official website Morrissey Central yesterday (November 14), with the header of ‘BONFIRE UNLIT’. The two-sentence statement reads as follows, in its entirety: “‘Bonfire of Teenagers’ is no longer scheduled for a February release, as stated by this site. Its fate is exclusively in the hands of Capitol Records (Los Angeles).” NME has reached out to Capitol Records for comment.

The album, the follow-up to 2020’s ‘I am Not a Dog on a Chain’, was announced back in May of 2021, with the singer dubbing it “the best album of [his] life”. “Morrissey is unsigned,” the singer stated at the time. “The album is available to the highest (or lowest) bidder.” Said bidder appeared to be Capitol for the album’s US release, while a UK release remains to be confirmed.

Advertisement

Half of the album has already been previewed at Morrissey’s live shows throughout 2022. ‘I Am Veronica’ was the first song to be unveiled from it at a May show in Phoenix. Several tracks from the album, including the title track, then premiered at a Las Vegas show in July: ‘Rebels Without Applause’, ‘Sure Enough, The Telephone Rings’ and ‘I Live In Oblivion’. Another new song, ‘Kerouac’s Crack’, was debuted during a Blackpool show in September.

In October, it was confirmed that Andrew Watt had produced ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’. Others that feature on the album include the Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ rhythm section – bassist Flea and drummer Chad Smith – as well as former RHCP guitarist John Frusciante, Miley Cyrus and Iggy Pop.