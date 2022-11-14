Morrissey cancels Los Angeles gig midway through: “Very sorry. We’ll see you next time”

Morrissey cancelled his Los Angeles gig after just half an hour this weekend due to “unforeseen circumstances” – see footage of his departure below.

The singer was playing the Greek Theatre on Saturday night (November 12) as part of a US headline tour when he departed the stage after nine songs.

As footage shows, after a performance of Smiths classic ‘Girlfriend In A Coma’ half an hour into the show, Morrissey left the stage unannounced.

After a period of silence with his band waiting on stage, a bandmate then told the crowd: “Sorry, but due to unforeseen circumstances, the show is not going to continue. Very sorry. We’ll see you next time.”

No official reason has been given for the cancellation yet, but some online are suggesting that the singer was “too cold” during his performance at the outdoor venue. Morrissey is yet to respond to any rumours about the termination of the gig.

See footage of his departure below.

In a statement on their website, the Greek Theatre said that the show “has been postponed to a TBD date” and asked fans to “continue to monitor our website for further information.”

A message on Morrissey’s official Instagram account, meanwhile, read: “Thank you for coming out last night, LA. We love you and are grateful for your support. Please stand by for further announcements coming shortly.”

Morrissey‘s long-awaited new album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’ has finally been given a release date, and a bounty of special guests including Miley Cyrus, Iggy Pop and members of Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The former Smiths frontman’s 14th solo album was first announced in May 2021, when he told fans: “The worst year of my life concludes with the best album of my life,” adding: “Morrissey is unsigned. The album is available to the highest (or lowest) bidder.”

It appears the highest bidder – in the United States at least – was Capitol Records, who will release ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’ in February 2023. The album does not have a UK release planned so far, with no label currently inking a deal with the singer.

Morrissey has been playing the album’s title track on tour for a while now, He previously said the song was inspired by “England’s 9/11”, the Manchester Arena bombing. In May, he debuted the album single ‘I AM Veronica’ for the first time, with another new song, ‘Kerouac’s Crack’, performed on a UK tour last month.

Morrissey’s North American headline tour kicked off on Friday night (November 11) in Ontario, California. The ‘Live In Concert’ tour is now set to run into early December, with no indication yet that the cancellation of the LA gig will affect the rest of the tour.

See the full list of remaining dates below and buy tickets here.

NOVEMBER 2022

14 – El Cajon, CA, The Magnolia

15 – El Cajon, CA, The Magnolia

18 – Oakland, CA, Fox Theater

22 – Salt Lake City, UT, The Union Event Center

23 – Denver, CO, Paramount Theatre

25 – Minneapolis, MN, The Fillmore

26 – Milwaukee, WI, The Riverside Theater

28 – Washington, DC, The Anthem

30 – Brooklyn, NY, Kings Theatre

DECEMBER 2022

1 – Newark, NJ, Prudental Hall at New Jersey Performing Arts Center

4 – Boston, MA, MGM Music Hall at Fenway