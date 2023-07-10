Morrissey cancels sold-out Nottingham show

Morrissey cancelled his scheduled sold-out gig in Nottingham last night (July 9).

The former Smiths frontman had been due to perform at the city’s Royal Concert Hall as part of his current UK and Ireland headline tour, which began in Portsmouth last Saturday (July 8).

However, it was announced yesterday morning that the second date of the trek had been shelved.

Advertisement

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Morrissey’s show at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall will not be going ahead tonight,” read a tweet from Gigs And Tours, the official website of promoters SJM Concerts.

“Ticket holders are asked to hold onto their tickets and a further announcement will be made in due course.”

In a follow-up post, the company confirmed that Morrissey’s next gig remained “unaffected” and was “due to go ahead as planned” at Millennium Square in Leeds on Wednesday (July 12).

Wednesday night’s show at Leeds Millennium Square is unaffected and is due to go ahead as planned. We apologise for any inconvenience. — gigsandtours (@gigsandtours) July 9, 2023

“We apologise for any inconvenience,” the statement concluded.

Morrissey has not yet commented on the cancellation, and there are currently no further details available.

Advertisement

Many fans have since aired their frustrations on social media. “Absolutely gutted,” one Twitter user wrote. Another said: “I nearly bought tix for this gig before I remembered he’d cancelled on me once too often to consider buying tickets again.”

A third tweeted: “I was really looking forward [to] tonight, but I hope everything is okay.”

The soloist was initially set to play an outdoor show at Crystal Palace Park in south London yesterday, before that event was axed due to “unforeseen circumstances” back in April.

You can see the rest of Morrissey’s 2023 UK/Ireland dates below, and buy any remaining tickets here.

JULY

12 – Millennium Square, Leeds

15 – Vicar Street, Dublin

16 – Vicar Street, Dublin

18 – Empire Theatre, Liverpool

19 – Empire Theatre, Liverpool

22 – Troxy, London

23 – The Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury

25 – Leas Cliff Hall, Folkstone

Last month saw Morrissey share plans for a special live tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of his music career. Those concerts will take place in South America and North America this September/October.

In other news, Morrissey recently accused Capitol Records of “fascism” after the label shelved his latest solo album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’.