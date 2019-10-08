Morrissey claims protesters at Portland show were “planted” by British press

The singer posted on his official website today

Morrissey has suggested that the protestors he ejected from his recent show in Portland were “planted” by the British press.

The former Smiths frontman halted his concert in Oregon on September 30 after he spotted two crowd members who had taken issue with his recent support of For Britain.

One of the attendees was brandishing a sign reading “Bigmouth Indeed”, referring to controversial statements made by the singer regarding his political stance. “Get out! Get out! Get out! We don’t need you!” Morrissey shouted down the mic until the pair left the venue.

A subsequent show in Seattle was then cancelled without reason, before the tour resumed with dates in San Francisco, Irvine, and San Diego.

Earlier today (October 8), Morrissey posted an image from his most recent performance at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena on his official website. In the caption, he made the claim that the Portland protest had been set up by the media.

“… no ‘politically offended protestors’ (as paid for and planted in the crowd by the British press) in sight …” he wrote above the crowd shot from Sunday evening’s (October 6) show. Check out the screenshot above.

In 2018, it emerged that Morrissey’s ‘former fans’ were set to hold an anti-racism party in Manchester on the same night that the singer was due to perform in the city. The star’s entire UK and European tour was subsequently postponed, with some speculating that the move was in response to the planned protest.

The recent protest in Portland came after Morrissey made headlines for sporting a For Britain badge during his US tour earlier this year. He also wore the same item while performing on Jimmy Fallon on US TV.

Morrissey later attracted controversy for an interview in which he denied being racist but claimed “the word is meaningless now. Everyone ultimately prefers their own race … does this make everyone racist?”