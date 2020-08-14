Morrissey has confirmed the death of his mother, Elizabeth Anne Dwyer, after a period of ill health.

Her passing comes after the singer previously pleaded with fans to pray for Dwyer, warning that “there is no tomorrow” without her.

A message on MorrisseyCentral confirmed: “Morrissey’s very beloved mother – and best friend, Elizabeth Dwyer, has passed away. A service will be held in Dublin where Elizabeth was born. All are welcome.”

It is believed that Dwyer was in her eighties.

The singer had previously posted on the site to inform fans of his mother’s ill health earlier this week.

Sharing a photo of them together when he was in The Smiths, Morrissey wrote: “With this broken voice I beseech you, my friends, to offer prayers of hope and prayers of intercession for the recovery of Elizabeth Anne Dwyer, who is my mother, who is in trouble, and who is the sole reason for all the good and motivational things in my life.

“She is me, and without her vahaan koee kal hal … there is no tomorrow. I ask no more of you… for there could be no more to ask.”

Morrissey was born to Dwyer and his father Peter Morrissey in Davyhulme, Lancashire, and grew up in nearby Manchester.

As the Irish Mirror reports, Dwyer has been a constant presence at his gigs – most recently attending a show at the London Palladium in 2018.

Morrissey’s last concert took place at London’s SSE Arena Wembley in March, one of the last shows to go ahead before the coronavirus lockdown.