Watch a remastered video of Morrissey and David Bowie performing T-Rex’s ‘Cosmic Dancer’

A new remastered video of Morrissey and David Bowie‘s live cover of T-Rex‘s ‘Cosmic Dancer’ from 1991 has been released — check it out below.

Filmed at the Inglewood Forum in Los Angeles on February 6, 1991, the two artists’ T-Rex cover was officially released on streaming services on Friday (November 13).

An edited and upgraded performance video of Morrissey and Bowie performing ‘Cosmic Dancer’, which was overseen in LA by Tim Broad, has also been released — and you can watch it below.

Advertisement

A 7″ double A-side single featuring this version of ‘Cosmic Dancer’, as well as Morrissey’s 2020-recorded cover of The Jam’s ‘That’s Entertainment’, will be released on February 19, 2021 and is available for pre-order here.

The front and back of the sleeve for the double A-side single features photographs of Bowie with Morrissey that were taken in New York City by Linder Sterling.

Morrissey and Bowie had a tense relationship that dated back to when they toured together in 1995. In 2013, Bowie refused Morrissey permission to use a photo of the two of them together for his cover art, leading Morrissey to replace him with Rick Astley instead.

In 2014, Morrissey addressed their rivalry by saying: “I know I’ve criticised David in the past, but it’s all been snot-nosed junior high ribbing on my part. I think he knows that.”

Advertisement

A new Bowie live album, ‘No Trendy Réchauffé’, will be released this Friday (November 20).