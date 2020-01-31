Morrissey debuts sombre new track ‘Love Is On Its Way Out’

Morrissey has debuted ‘Love Is On Its Way Out’, the latest track from his 13th solo album.

The new offering from The Smiths legend’s forthcoming record ‘I Am Not A Dog On A Chain‘ hears him show off his sombre side as he laments the state of the world.

“Did you see the nerve gas? Children crying / Did you see the sad rich, hunting down, shooting down elephants and lions?” he croons on the new track.

Advertisement

It comes ahead of Morrissey’s album on March 20, which marks the artist’s latest collaboration with producer Joe Chicharelli. The LP was recorded during sessions at Studio La Fabrique in Saint-Remy-de-Provence, France, and Hollywood’s Sunset Sound.

‘I Am Not A Dog On A Chain’ will be Morrissey’s first album of original material since 2017’s ‘Low In High School‘ and follows his 2019 cover album ‘California Son‘, which featured collaborations with Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong and Grizzly Bear’s Ed Droste.

In October 2019 Morrissey raised eyebrows by selling records that he’d signed himself by the likes of David Bowie, Lou Reed, Patti Smith and Iggy Pop.

He also courted controversy by wearing a cut-off t-shirt emblazoned with the words “FUCK THE GUARDIAN” at his Hollywood Bowl show in LA. The shirt was available to purchase at the merch stand along with some signed records.

Advertisement

Morrissey has come to blows with The Guardian over the paper’s coverage of his recent covers album and his support of the controversial far-right group For Britain. Morrissey has denied accusations of racism.