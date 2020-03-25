News Music News

Morrissey fans share lockdown-inspired takes of song titles and lyrics

"There Is A Lad That Never Goes Out"

Tom Skinner
Morrissey performs live. CREDIT: Getty

Twitter users have been sharing their lockdown-inspired spins on Morrissey‘s song titles and lyrics – check out a selection below.

As the world continues to self-isolate in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the hashtag #isolateMorrissey began gaining momentum on the platform yesterday (March 24).

According to The Poke, user David Quantick kicked off the trend, which offers some much-need light relief amid the current global crisis. His submission read: “The First Of The Gang To Die.”

Referencing the strict social-distancing measures now in place, a second wrote: “Meet Is Murder”, a take on The Smiths‘ classic second album.

Drawing inspiration from the opening line of Morrissey’s solo hit ‘This Charming Man’, another said: “I would go out tonight, but I haven’t got a mask to wear.”

Others included “Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want from Tesco”, “Everyday is like Sunday” and “Hand In Gloves”.

Elsewhere, one user – seemingly not a Mozza fan – posted: “Disappointed to find that #isolateMorrissey is just puns on his song titles and not a formal request by the public.”

On Monday (March 23) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced strict new lockdown measures for the country as the virus continues to escalate.

Morrissey, meanwhile, played a number of new tracks and Smiths rarities as he kicked off his European tour in Leeds earlier this month before restrictions were enforced.

This came ahead of the release of his latest album ‘I Am Not A Dog On A Chain’, which arrived last week. In a three-star review, NME said: “Judged on purely artistic terms this is an interesting album. Whether you can separate it from his opinions, dear reader, is one for the darker nights.”

