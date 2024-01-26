Morrissey “receiving medical supervision for physical exhaustion”

Morrissey is currently “receiving medical supervision for physical exhaustion”, after the former Smiths frontman cancelled a string of shows in LA.

The former Smiths frontman was scheduled to perform two shows in California celebrating the 20th anniversary of his classic 2004 album ‘You Are The Quarry’ this weekend, before it was announced that the gigs would not be going ahead due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Now, the indie veterans’ social media accounts have shared the reason for the cancellation with a message from his tour manager Donnie Knutson.

“Morrissey is receiving medical supervision for physical exhaustion,” said Knutson. “He has been ordered to rest for two weeks, and he will remain in Zurich.”

The announcement comes amidst the singer’s grapple with Capitol Records over the release of his upcoming album, ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’. In October, Morrissey appeared on Good Day New York to speak about the album’s current status, revealing that the label would return him the album “for a certain price”. “This album was recorded in January 2021 and Capitol signed it and didn’t release it, but they’re now prepared to give it back to me for a certain price,” he told journalist Rosanna Scotto.

“It’s been quite traumatic and quite sad because when you record something, you want it to be available immediately and it was very much of the time. For me, it was a very personal thing and the fact that it hasn’t been released has been torture.”

The album was initially scheduled for release in February 2023, and reportedly featured production from Elton John, Ozzy Osbourne and Post Malone associate Andrew Watt, and guest spots from Miley Cyrus, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith and Flea, and Iggy Pop. However in late 2022, Morrissey not only “voluntarily withdrawn from any association with Capitol Records (Los Angeles)”, but also revealed that Cyrus requested for her feature to be withdrawn from the album.

Earlier this month, Morrissey – via a blog entitled ‘CANCEL CULTURE BEGINS AT HOME’ on his official website – claimed that he was being deleted from being the “central essence” of The Smiths while hitting out at former bandmates and associates. Quoting their debut single ‘Hand In Glove’, he concluded: “Hand in glove, I stake my claim! I’ll fight to the last breath!”