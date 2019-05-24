"Inventing Britain's doomsday is the preoccupation of the tabloids."

Morrissey has spoken out for the first time since he was criticised for wearing a ‘For Britain’ badge during a US TV appearance.

The former Smiths frontman faced backlash for wearing a pin badge bearing the logo of the anti-Islam political party as he performed on Fallon earlier this month.

While party leader Anne-Marie Waters claimed that Morrissey’s endorsement had boosted the controversial group’s membership, his music was consequently banned from the world’s oldest record store.

It was also confirmed earlier today that posters advertising his new covers album would be removed from Liverpool’s Merseyrail following a public complaint.

Now, Morrissey has responded in a new message to fans on MorriseyCentral.com.

After thanking BBC Radio 2 for continuing to support his music, the outspoken singer proceeded to accuse the media of being “vengeful and paranoid”.

“In early old age could I please express very sincere thanks to BBC Radio 2 for their broad-shouldered support given to ‘California Son’, ‘Wedding Bell Blues’ and ‘It’s Over'” Morrissey wrote.

“Whatever the future brings, I will always remember Radio 2’s steady support during these rocky weeks – especially from Jo Whiley. I am sorry the UK print media’s contorted interpretation of who and what I am has gone all wrong. In these days when most people are afraid to even whisper, the print media write as if someone is coming to get them. This aching nervousness brings on the vengeful and paranoid.

“Inventing Britain’s doomsday is the preoccupation of the tabloids, and they can hate you for having lived.”

He adds: “I straighten up, and my position is one of hope. The march backwards is over, and life has begun again. With voice extended to breaking point, I call for the prosperity of free speech; the eradication of totalitarian control; I call for diversity of opinion; I call for the total abolition of the abattoir; I call for peace, above all; I call for civil society; I call for a so-far unknowable end to brutalities.

“‘No’ to Soviet Britain; prayers not to gods but to forces; an end to disingenuous media cluelessness; the people have the power; hatred and beheadings belong in the furnace of history; music might still be your only friend; for every shade and persuasion … we shall always be alongside each other – everyone’s culture of value; no more fashionable outrage; cows are friends to humans – don’t kill them; beware of those who write in headlines; moral fiber means holding on … to your friends; give up on inferior arguments; God gave you your life to enjoy – you will cry for your life in years to come.”

The singer concludes: “Death always answers back; do not be a nobody; you have survived this far in order to make the remainder peaceful and funny; your very survival proves that you have a right; ignore the cold eyes of fascism; your life is Art.”

Morrissey’s support of For Britain was first reported in 2018, when he gave an interview on blogging site Tremr.

He courted further controversy by referring to Hitler as ‘left wing’ and claiming that London Mayor Sadiq Khan “can not talk properly”. After being criticised for supporting English Defence League Founder Tommy Robinson, he later issued a new statement in which he said he “despised racism and fascism” and voiced his support for Muslims.

In 2010, he also described Chinese people as a “subspecies”.

Today, he releases covers album ‘California Son’ – which features collaborations with the likes of Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong and Grizzly Bear’s Ed Droste.