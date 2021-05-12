Morrissey-inspired ‘Simpsons’ song officially released

The Morrissey-inspired song that aired on The Simpsons last month has been released on streaming services.

The song, titled ‘Everyone Is Horrid Except Me (And Possibly You)’, was sung by a character named Quilloughby (voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch). Quilloughby is a moody British indie singer and frontman of The Snuffs, who becomes Lisa Simpson’s imaginary friend throughout the episode.

‘Everyone Is Horrid Except Me (And Possibly You)’ was co-written by Flight of the Conchords’ Bret McKenzie and sung by Cumberbatch and Lisa’s voice actor Yeardley Smith.

Listen to the song below:

The song was aired on the episode ‘Panic on the Streets of Springfield’, the title of which is a reference to The Smith’s 1986 song ‘Panic’.

After it aired, Morrissey’s team was quick to criticise the episode and its references, with the singer’s manager Peter Katsis saying the show had taken a “turn for the worst” in recent years.

“Sadly, The Simpson’s show started out creating great insight into the modern cultural experience, but has since degenerated to trying to capitalise on cheap controversy and expounding on vicious rumors.”

Morrissey shared his own thoughts shortly after, saying the character’s likeness was a potential cause for a lawsuit.

“The hatred shown towards me from the creators of The Simpsons is obviously a taunting lawsuit, but one that requires more funding than I could possibly muster in order to make a challenge,” the singer said.

“Neither do I have a determined business squad of legal practitioners ready to pounce. I think this is generally understood and is the reason why I am so carelessly and noisily attacked.”

He added, “You are especially despised if your music affects people in a strong and beautiful way, since music is no longer required to. In fact, the worst thing you can do in 2021 is to lend a bit of strength to the lives of others.”