Morrissey announces summer Las Vegas residency

Morrissey has announced that he will be embarking on a Las Vegas residency this coming summer.

The Smiths frontman shared the news on his Facebook page earlier today (February 20), announcing that he will perform a string of shows in June and July at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Performing five dates in total, Morrissey will play at the famous Vegas venue on June 26 and 27, as well as July 1, 3 and 4.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 21 at 10am. Find out more here.

Last month, Morrissey debuted ‘Love Is On Its Way Out’, the latest track from his 13th solo album.

The new offering from The Smiths legend’s forthcoming record ‘I Am Not A Dog On A Chain‘ hears him show off his sombre side as he laments the state of the world.

“Did you see the nerve gas? Children crying/ Did you see the sad rich, hunting down, shooting down elephants and lions?” he croons on the new track.

Meanwhile, Green Day‘s Billie Joe Armstrong has responded to the criticism he previously faced after working with Morrissey.

The Green Day frontman teamed up with the Smiths icon in 2019 on a cover of The Fifth Dimension’s ‘Wedding Bell Blues’, which appeared on Morrissey’s covers album, ‘California Son‘.