Morrissey airs Smiths songs for the first time in years at Vegas residency

Morrissey has aired some Smiths songs for the first time in years while kicking off his new Vegas residency.

On August 28, Morrissey opened at The Colosseum, Cesar’s Palace, with ‘Never Had No One Ever’, which is the first time the song has been performed live by any member of The Smiths since 1986. Another Smiths rarity followed, with Morrissey playing ‘The Night Has Opened My Eyes’ (also for the first time since 1986) and later Smiths fan favourite, ‘Shoplifters Of The World Unite.’

In his August 29 set, more Smiths songs appeared including ‘How Soon Is Now’ and ‘Half A Person’.

You can see some images from the gig, as well as footage of the rare Smiths songs, here:

Morrissey • This Night Has Opened My Eyes (Las Vegas 28.08.21) pic.twitter.com/Lv7za3UUcZ — One Minute Morrissey (@simplymorrissey) August 29, 2021

Half a Person ❤ from Morrissey tonight in Las Vegas

Love the New York Dolls backdrop too pic.twitter.com/je6SCGY0wG — Marianne (@sadglamour) August 30, 2021

Morrissey’s later took to Instagram to post that the first night of his current residencybroke all records for merchandise sales in the history of Caesar’s Palace, along with photos of how he had branded the venue.

His residency continues until September 5.

You can see the full set lists of Morrissey’s Las Vegas gigs below:

Morrissey at The Colosseum, Cesar’s Palace – August 28

‘Never Had No One Ever’

‘Jim Jim Falls’

‘I Wish You Lonely’

‘Alma Matters’

‘What Kind of People Live in These Houses?’

‘Satan Rejected My Soul’

‘The Lazy Sunbathers’

‘Knockabout World’

‘Morning Starship’

‘Wedding Bell Blues’

‘Seasick, Yet Still Docked’

‘This Night Has Opened My Eyes’

‘I’m Throwing My Arms Around Paris’

‘Back on the Chain Gang’

‘Shoplifters of the World Unite’

‘Irish Blood, English Heart’

‘Lady Willpower’

‘Ouija Board, Ouija Board’

‘Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up on the Stage’

Encore:

‘I’ve Changed My Plea to Guilty’

‘Jack the Ripper’

Morrissey at The Colosseum, Cesar’s Palace – August 29

‘How Soon Is Now?’

‘Irish Blood, English Heart’

‘Ouija Board, Ouija Board’

‘Tomorrow’

‘Alma Matters’

‘Wedding Bell Blues’

‘Half a Person’

‘Knockabout World’

‘I’ve Changed My Plea to Guilty’

‘Lady Willpower’

‘Never Had No One Ever’

‘The Lazy Sunbathers’

‘Back on the Chain Gang’

‘Love Is on Its Way Out’

‘Some Say (I Got Devil)’

‘I’m Throwing My Arms Around Paris’

‘Trouble Loves Me’

‘Satan Rejected My Soul’

‘Shoplifters of the World Unite’

Encore:

‘Jack the Ripper’

The singer has said he has completed a new album called ‘Bonfire Of The Teeangers‘, which he described as “the best album of my life” and has said that he will sell to the highest record label bidder.

Meanwhile, Morrissey was announced as a headliner at Riot Fest 2021 last month alongside Slipknot after Nine Inch Nails pulled out of performing at the festival.

This comes after the star sparked controversy in a new interview back in July, when Morrissey referred to the pandemic as “CON-VID” and agreed that the restriction of freedoms in the pandemic could be compared to “slavery”.

Back in 2019, the musician faced condemnation after wearing a badge featuring the logo of far-right anti-Islam political party For Britain during a TV appearance on Fallon. The performance led to posters for his then-new album ‘California Son’ to be removed at Merseyrail stations and for his music to be banned from the world’s oldest record shop amid other criticism. At the time, Morrissey called the criticism “vengeful and paranoid”.