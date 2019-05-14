Morrissey performs on ‘Jimmy Fallon’ while wearing controversial For Britain badge

The musician has spoken in support of the right-wing group in the past

Morrissey appeared to wear a For Britain badge during his appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon last night (May 13).

The musician performed on the US TV show in support of his upcoming covers album, ‘California Son’, which is released on Friday (May 17).

During the performance of Jobriath’s ‘Morning Starship’, a badge with what looked like the right-wing group’s trident logo could be seen on the label of Morrissey’s blazer. You can watch footage of his Tonight Show appearance below.

It follows photos and footage emerging of the star wearing a For Britain badge during his Broadway residency in New York last week (May 8).

Last year, Morrissey spoke about his support of the party, which was founded by former UKIP member Anne Marie Waters in 2017. The musician said the party “finally” gave him “hope” and denied that the group held racist motives.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“For Britain has received no media support and have even been dismissed with the usual childish ‘racist’ accusation,” he said. “I don’t think the word ‘racist’ has any meaning anymore, other than to say “you don’t agree with me, so you’re a racist.” People can be utterly, utterly stupid.”

His comments followed him publishing an open letter declaring his support for For Britain, in which he said he “despises” racism and fascism. “I would do anything for my Muslim friends, and I know they would do anything for me,” he wrote in the letter. “In view of this, there is only one British political party that can safeguard our security. That party is For Britain.”

‘California Son’ features several guest appearances, including Grizzly Bear’s Ed Droste, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, and Broken Social Scene’s Ariel Engle. The latter spoke out after the album’s announcement, saying she had only learned of his political views after working with him.