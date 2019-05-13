Watch Morrissey perform The Smiths’ ‘I Won’t Share You’ live for the first time

It was part of Moz's setlist as he concluded his Broadway residency over the weekend

Morrissey performed The Smiths song ‘I Won’t Share You’ live for the first time as a solo artist during the final show of his Broadway residency in New York over the weekend – watch fan-shot footage of the special performance below.

The track, which featured on the Manchester band’s final album ‘Strangeways, Here We Come’ in 1987, had never been performed live by Morrissey during his time as a solo artist, but was included in the setlist on Saturday night’s (May 11) concluding show of the residency at the Lunt Fontaine Theater in New York City.

Fan-shot footage of Morrissey and his band performing The Smiths song has since been uploaded online – check it out below.

See Morrissey’s full set list from the final night of his Broadway residency below:

‘The Last of the Famous International Playboys’

‘How Soon Is Now?’

‘Irish Blood, English Heart’

‘You’re the One for Me, Fatty’

‘Alma Matters’

‘I’m Throwing My Arms Around Paris’

‘Morning Starship’ (Jobriath cover)

‘Spent the Day in Bed’

‘Munich Air Disaster 1958’

‘The Bullfighter Dies’

‘If You Don’t Like Me, Don’t Look at Me’

‘Seasick, Yet Still Docked’

‘Girl Afraid’

‘Back on the Chain Gang (The Pretenders cover)’

‘Jack the Ripper’

‘I Won’t Share You’

‘Everyday Is Like Sunday’

‘What She Said’

‘First of the Gang to Die’

Morrissey has also aired a select number of other rarely-played Smiths and solo songs during his recent North American tour, playing tracks such as ‘Seasick, Yet Still Docked’, ‘Girl Afraid’ and ‘The More You Ignore Me, The Closer I Get’ during his shows.