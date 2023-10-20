Morrissey says Capitol are willing to give ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’ back to him “for a certain price”

Morrissey has said that Capitol are willing to give ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’ back to him “for a certain price”.

During an interview with Good Day New York today (October 20), the former Smiths frontman opened up about the current situation regarding his album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’. He also performed ‘Sure Enough The Telephone Rings’, which is the 10th song from the LP.

Speaking to journalist Rosanna Scotto, Morrissey said: “This album was recorded in January 2021 and Capitol signed it and didn’t release it, but they’re now prepared to give it back to me for a certain price. It’s been quite traumatic and quite sad because when you record something, you want it to be available immediately and it was very much of the time. For me, it was a very personal thing and the fact that it hasn’t been released has been torture.”

When asked if there is an idea of when fans may be able to hear it, he said: “I’ve got no idea. It really depends on when they’ll give it back to me and how long it takes and all that nonsense.”

The singer debuted the track ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’ – which he said was about “England’s 9/11”, the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing – back in July 2022.

In October 2022, Morrissey announced that ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’ would be released in 2023 through Capitol. In late December, however, the former Smiths frontman said he had “voluntarily withdrawn from any association with Capitol Records”. He also revealed that Miley Cyrus, who recorded backing vocals for ‘Bonfire’ track ‘I Am Veronica’ in 2020, had asked to have her vocals removed from the song.

Morrissey then released a statement on his website in which it was asserted that, despite Capitol still maintaining ownership of ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’, the label would not release it. It comes after he was dropped by BMG in 2020, months after he released his most recent album, ‘I Am Not A Dog On A Chain’.

In a statement, the singer said he’s starting to think that his former label are intentionally “sabotaging” his new album. A statement wrote: “Morrissey has said that although he does not believe that Capitol Records in Los Angeles signed ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’ in order to sabotage it, he is quickly coming around to that belief.”

Morrissey also revealed earlier this year that he recorded a new album called ‘Without Music The World Dies’ and shared its tracklist.

No release date has been confirmed for the new LP, but a post on Morrissey’s website detailed that it was recorded at La Fabrique Studios in St-Remy, France and was produced by longtime collaborator Joe Chiccarelli.

At the end of the album announcement, a notice referenced Morrissey’s recent label troubles, reading: “Capitol Records Los Angeles recently terminated their contract with Morrissey, therefore if any record label or private investor has interest in releasing this project, please contact Donnie Knutson.”

Earlier this week, Morrissey claimed that the CEO of Capitol Records is trying to derail his career.

He posted an image of Capitol Records’ logo on his website on Sunday (October 15) under the headline “CAPITOL WRECKERS”, but with no basis for his attack.

He also included a photo of Capitol Music Group Chair and CEO Michelle Jubelirer and wrote: “Hi! I run Capitol Records and if I want to wreck Morrissey’s career no one can stop me. Bye, now!”

NME has reached out to Capitol Records for comment, with the label yet to provide a response.

Meanwhile, Morrissey announced recently new 2023 tour dates in Asia and Australia – see the full list of dates here. The singer wrapped a UK and Ireland headline tour this summer.