Morrissey shares synth-driven new song ‘Knockabout World’

Morrissey has shared another track from his forthcoming new solo album ‘I Am Not A Dog On A Chain‘.

Titled ‘Knockabout World’, the synth-driven song is the third to be taken from the Smiths frontman’s 13th solo album, following ‘Love Is On Its Way Out’ and ‘Bobby, Don’t You Think They Know?’

It comes ahead of the release of Morrissey’s LP on March 20, which marks the artist’s latest collaboration with producer Joe Chicharelli. The LP was recorded during sessions at Studio La Fabrique in Saint-Remy-de-Provence, France, and Hollywood’s Sunset Sound.

Producer Chicarelli recently declared the upcoming album as Morrissey’s “boldest and most adventurous” yet.

“He has pushed the boundaries yet again – both musically and lyrically,” he said. “And once again proving that as a songwriter and singer, he is in his own category. In truth, no one can be Morrissey but… Morrissey!”

Morrissey recently confirmed details of two UK live dates, while he will also embark on a Las Vegas residency this summer.

Performing five dates in total, Morrissey will play at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on June 26 and 27, as well as July 1, 3 and 4.

Tickets are on sale from today (February 21), and you can find them here.