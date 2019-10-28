Morrissey has signed a bunch of other artists’ albums, and he’s selling them for $300

They're on sale at his gigs in the US...

Morrissey has raised eyebrows once again, by selling records that he’s signed himself by the likes of David Bowie, Lou Reed, Patti Smith and Iggy Pop.

This weekend, the former Smiths frontman made headlines by wearing a cut-off t-shirt emblazoned with the words ‘FUCK THE GUARDIAN‘ at his Hollywood Bowl show in LA. The shirt was available to purchase at the merch stand, along with some signed records.

However, alongside some of his own solo albums, Morrissey had also signed copies of records by a handful of his favourite artists – namely David Bowie’s ‘Aladdin Sane’, Patti Smith’s ‘Horses‘, Lou Reed’s ‘Transformer‘ and Iggy and the Stooges’ ‘Raw Power‘. All said albums were on sale for $300 (£234) each.

Morrissey has come to blows with The Guardian over the paper’s coverage of his recent covers album ‘California Son‘ and his support of the controversial far-right group, For Britain. Morrissey has denied accusations of racism.

He then later claimed that the protesters were “planted” there by the British press.

“… no ‘politically offended protestors’ (as paid for and planted in the crowd by the British press) in sight …” he wrote on his official website, along with an image of the crowd from the show.

In 2018, it emerged that Morrissey’s ‘former fans’ were set to hold an anti-racism party in Manchester on the same night that the singer was due to perform in the city. The star’s entire UK and European tour was subsequently postponed, with some speculating that the move was in response to the planned protest.