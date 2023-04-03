Morrissey cancels London Crystal Palace show but announces 2023 UK and Ireland tour

Morrissey has announced details of a summer UK tour for July 2023, while pulling his previously announced London Crystal Palace date. Check out full dates and ticket details below.

The former Smiths turned solo star previously announced an outdoor show at Leeds Millennium Square, and will now be playing additional headline gigs around the dates in Portsmouth, Nottingham, Dublin and Liverpool. An intimate London show has also been announced.

The Nottingham show appears on the same date that Morrissey had been announced to headline London’s Crystal Palace Park. When approached by NME a show organiser responded to news of the cancellation with: “Unfortunately, Festival Republic can confirm that the show with Morrissey on July 9 at Crystal Palace Park will not be going ahead.” No reason was given.

Morrissey’s new upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 9.30am on Thursday April 6 and will be available here.

JULY 2023

Saturday 8 – Portsmouth, Guildhall

Sunday 9 – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

Wednesday 12 – Leeds, Millennium Square

Saturday 15 – Dublin, Vicar Street

Sunday 16 – Dublin, Vicar Street

Tuesday 18 – Liverpool, Empire Theatre

Saturday 22 – London, Troxy

Morrissey confirmed last month that he has recorded a new album titled ‘Without Music The World Dies’, and shared its full tracklist. His 13th and most recent full-length effort, ‘I Am Not A Dog On A Chain’, came out in 2020.

This comes as fans are still awaiting the release of ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’ – which he previously called “the best album of his life“. Last October, Morrissey claimed that the project would be released via Capitol in 2023, before later explaining that he’d “voluntarily withdrawn from any association with Capitol Records”, who he said were trying to “sabotage” him.

He also revealed that Miley Cyrus, who recorded backing vocals for ‘Bonfire…’ track ‘I Am Veronica’ in 2020, had asked to have her vocals removed from the song.

Morrissey said in a statement that, despite Capitol still maintaining ownership of ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’, the label would not release it. It came after he was dropped by BMG in November 2020.