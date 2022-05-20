Morrissey has said that songs from his long-mooted fourteenth solo album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’ will be given their debut at a Las Vegas residency.

A post on his website said: “The Morrissey concerts in Las Vegas in July will showcase songs from the album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’, which was recorded in January 2021.”

A statement from the former Smiths frontman himself added: “The thrill of this album was the speed under which it was recorded. Considering the knots of grief I had experience [sic] at the time, it made ‘Bonfire’ an incredible achievement for me.”

Morrissey will play a residency titled ‘Viva Moz Vegas’ at the The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on July 1, 2, 6, 7, and 9. For more info and tickets, click here.

It has been almost a year since he announced ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’, his first since leaving his former label BMG. Last May, he said it would be “sold to the highest bidder,” however details of a label and firm release date are yet to emerge. You can see the artwork below.

Earlier this month, however, Morrissey gave a live performance of an upcoming single ‘I Am Veronica’ as well as airing some rarely played solo and Smiths tracks on the first night of his 2022 US tour

“It’s very hard to believe in these ridiculous times, but we are about to release a new single,” he told the crowd. “We hope you like it, and if you don’t – you must die!”

When someone in the crowd yelled “I hope it will be a hit”, the singer quickly replied: “It won’t be.”

A war of words erupted earlier this year between Morrissey and his former Smiths bandmate Johnny Marr when the singer asked Marr to stop mentioning him when giving interviews in an open letter posted on his website. Marr then replied: “An ‘open letter’ hasn’t really been a thing since 1953, It’s all ‘social media’ now. Even Donald J Trump had that one down. Also, this fake news business… a bit 2021 yeah?”

Marr later added that there was “zero chance” of him working with Morrissey again.