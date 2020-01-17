Morrissey announces new UK and European tour dates

Morrissey has confirmed details of two UK shows as part of a European run of gigs in support of his forthcoming new album ‘I Am Not A Dog On A Chain’.

The former Smiths frontman will release his new record — which was previewed with the release of the Thelma Houston-featuring single ‘Bobby Don’t You Think They Know?’ last week — on March 20.

Morrissey has now confirmed details of two UK dates, as well as a pair of gigs in Cologne and Paris.

He will kick off the short run of live shows at the Leeds First Direct Arena on March 6, before heading to London to play at The SSE Arena, Wembley on March 14.

You can see Morrissey’s newly confirmed live schedule below.

March

6 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

9 – Palladium, Cologne

11 – Salle Pleyel, Paris

14 – The SSE Arena, Wembley, London

Tickets to all four of the shows will go on general sale next Friday (January 24) at 9am. An exclusive pre-sale will take place starting on Tuesday (January 21) at 9am for those fans who have pre-ordered ‘I Am Not A Dog On A Chain’.

Producer Joe Chicarelli has declared the upcoming album as Morrissey’s “boldest and most adventurous” yet.

“He has pushed the boundaries yet again – both musically and lyrically. And once again proving that as a songwriter and singer, he is in his own category. In truth, no one can be Morrissey but… Morrissey!”