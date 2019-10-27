Morrissey wears ‘Fuck The Guardian’ t-shirt during LA show

The singer has called the publication a 'wretched hate-paper'

Morrissey finished up his North American tour last night (October 26) at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl by wearing a cut-off black t-shirt emblazoned with the words ‘Fuck The Guardian’.

The artist reappeared for an encore of The Smiths’ ‘I Won’t Share You’ and ‘How Soon Is Now’, wearing the shirt under a blazer, and ended his set by ripping it down the middle, tearing it off and using it to wipe his face and chest. The artist, who has controversially expressed support of the For Britain party, has repeatedly spoken out against the British newspaper on his own website, accusing the title of launching a ‘hate campaign’ against him and calling it a ‘wretched hate-paper’.

The Guardian gave his most recent album ‘California Son’ a one star review, branding the record full of “clumsy covers with a troll-like spirit” as well as taking to task his support for the far right, Islamophobic For Britain party. He has previously called their leader and founder Anne Marie Waters “extremely intelligent, ferociously dedicated to this country… very engaging, and also very funny at times.”

During his Hollywood Bowl performance of ‘Jackie’s Only Happy When She’s Up On The Stage’, Morrissey also appeared to change the song’s closing lyrics of “Everybody’s running to the exit” to mention Brexit.

The show was supported by Interpol, who thanked Morrissey for taking them on tour.

Morrissey played:

You’ll Be Gone

Suedehead

Irish Blood, English Heart

Is It Really So Strange?

Wedding Bell Blues

Morning Starship

Lady Willpower

I Wish You Lonely

I’m Throwing My Arms Around Paris

Home Is A Question Mark

World Peace Is None of Your Business

Why Don’t You Find Out For Yourself

Days of Decision

Back On The Chain Gang

Yes, I Am Blind

Never Again Will I Be A Twin

Some Say (I Got Devil)

Every Day Is Like Sunday

I’ve Changed My Plea To Guilty

Jack The Ripper

Jackie’s Only Happy When She’s Up On The Stage

I Won’t Share You

How Soon Is Now