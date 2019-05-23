Morrissey’s music banned from the world’s oldest record store

Spillers Records in Cardiff is refusing to stock his music.

Morrissey‘s music has been banned from the world’s oldest record store in response to the singer’s continued support for the far-right.

Spillers Records in Cardiff is refusing to stock the singer’s celebrated back catalogue after a controversial appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon earlier this month.

Performing his recent cover of Jobriath’s ‘Morning Starship’ on the US talk show, the former Smiths frontman wore a pin badge bearing the logo of For Britain, a controversial political party founded by anti-Islam activist Anne Marie Waters.

Waters then directly thanked the singer in a personal video message and claimed that his support had sparked a boost in the fringe group’s membership numbers.

Spillers owner Ashli Todd told WalesOnline: “I’m saddened but ultimately not surprised that Spillers is unable to stock Morrissey’s releases any longer. I only wished I’d done it sooner.”

Morrissey’s support of For Britain was first reported in 2018, when he gave an interview on blogging site Tremr.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“It is the first time in my life that I will vote for a political party. Finally I have hope. I find the Tory-Labour-Tory-Labour constant switching to be pointless,” he said.