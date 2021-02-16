Moses Boyd enlists Katy B for remix of ‘2 Far Gone’

Moses Boyd has released a new version of his track ‘2 Far Gone’, featuring vocals from fellow Londoner Katy B.

The remix mostly stays true to the original single, which first appeared on Boyd’s 2020 record ‘Dark Matter’, swapping out the piano solo for Katy B’s layered vocals.

‘Dark Matter’ was released roughly this time last year and marked Boyd’s first solo debut album. The LP was nominated for the 2020 Mercury Prize and included in NME‘s list of the 20 best debut albums of the year.

Upon its release, NME gave the album four stars, describing it as a collection of “dazzling jazz bangers built for the dancefloor”.

“Whilst jazz and dance are at the forefront of this album’s heart, you can trace a multitude of other genres under its surface, from grime to rock and funk to pop. It’s an ambitious work full of scope, where Boyd continues to innovate and impress.”

Late last year, Boyd featured on Kelsey Lu and Yves Tumor‘s collaborative single, ‘let all the poisons that lurk in the mud seep out’, along with Kelly Moran.

Katy B’s last full-length release was in 2016 with ‘Honey’, which NME described as “an over-sugared combo of Katy and big names in grime, techno, hip-hop and d’n’b” in its three-star review.