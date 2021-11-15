Moses Sumney announces new album ‘Live From Blackalachia’ and accompanying concert film

Moses Sumney has revealed he has a new live album on the way, titled ‘Live From Blackalachia’, which will arrive with an accompanying film.

The forthcoming LP was recorded in Western North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains, during the summer of 2020. It will feature 14 songs from his previous records ‘græ’ and ‘Aromanticism’, which were released in 2020 and 2017, respectively.

The accompanying film, Blackalachia, was directed by Sumney himself and shot in one-take. Sharing a taste of the forthcoming work, Sumney released the album’s version of ‘Bystanders (In Space)’ last week, along with its visual counterpart. Watch it below.

Speaking of the forthcoming album in a press statement, Sumney said “Over the course of two days, we filmed 14 songs, totally live, the trees as our audience, the grasshoppers our background singers.”

“Live From Blackalachia is a wild imagining of what can happen when we seek not just to reclaim nature, but to reintegrate with it.”

The record is slated for release on December 10.

NME gave Sumney’s ‘græ’ four stars in a review last year, describing the sprawling 20-track record as “complex”.

“Nothing is straightforward on this intimate, soul-searching record, which veers from jazz to art-pop, the form matching the message that life contains multitudes,” NME said.