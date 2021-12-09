Moses Sumney shares new concert film ‘BLACKALACHIA’

Moses Sumney has released a new concert film, ‘BLACKALACHIA’ – you can watch it below.

The film – which arrives to coincide with Sumney’s new live album ‘Live From Blackalachia’, which is set to be released tomorrow (December 10) – was directed by Sumney himself and shot in one-take.

“In early 2020, my band and I gathered in my home in Western North Carolina, living and breathing together, re-arranging songs from my first 2 albums into a live odyssey,” Sumney explained in a statement.

He continued: “As the year unfurled and the international tour was wiped off the cosmic schedule, I realised there should be some kind of record, a copper snapshot of those musical arrangements and the turmoil and beauty of that year. So we took to the Appalachian mountains and filmed and recorded Live From Blackalachia.

“The band congregated in the heat of a lulled summer, with a mere 10 days to learn and re-learn the music. Drums, keys, guitars, double bass, violin, saxophones, trombone. Bees, birds, squirrels, crickets, frogs. Over the course of two days, we filmed 14 songs, totally live, the trees as our audience, the grasshoppers our background singers.

“Live From Blackalachia is a wild imagining of what can happen when we seek not just to reclaim nature, but to re-integrate with it.”

You can watch ‘BLACKALACHIA’ below:

‘Live From Blackalachia’ will feature 14 songs from Sumney’s previous records ‘græ’ and ‘Aromanticism’, which were released in 2020 and 2017, respectively.

NME‘s Elizabeth Aubrey gave Sumney’s ‘græ’ four stars in a review last year, describing the sprawling 20-track record as “complex”.

“Nothing is straightforward on this intimate, soul-searching record, which veers from jazz to art-pop, the form matching the message that life contains multitudes,” the review reads.

Moses Sumney’s ‘Live From Blackalachia’ tracklist:

1. ‘Insula’

2. ‘Virile’

3. ‘Conveyor’

4. ‘Quarrel’

5. ‘In Bloom (In the Woods)’

6. ‘Space Nation Race Place’

7. ‘Colouour’

8. ‘Plastic’

9. ‘Bless Me’

10. ‘Cut Me’

11. ‘Bystanders (In Space)’

12. ‘Me in 20 Years’

13. ‘Doomed’

14. ‘Polly’

Sumney previewed the album earlier this week with the release of new single ‘In Bloom (In The Woods’).