News Music News

Moses Sumney shares soaring new experimental track, ‘Cut Me’

Part 1 of Sumney's album arrives on February 21

Elizabeth Aubrey
Moses Sumney
The first part of Moses Sumney's new album arrives soon. Credit: Getty

Moses Sumney has shared a new track from part one of his upcoming new album. You can listen to ‘Cut Me’ below.

The first part of Sumney’s album – ‘græ’ – will arrive on February 21 on Jagjaguwar Records and will include the previously released tracks, ‘Virile’, ‘Polly’ and ‘Conveyor.’

The second part of the album will follow on May 15. You can listen to new song ‘Cut Me’ below.

Advertisement

‘græ’ Track Listing
Part One
1. Insula
2. Cut Me
3. In Bloom
4. Virile
5. Conveyor
6. boxes
7. Gagarin
8. jill/jack
9. Colouour
10. also also also and and and
11. Neither/Nor
12. Polly

Part Two
13. Two Dogs
14. Bystanders
15. Me in 20 Years
16. Keeps Me Alive
17. Lucky Me
18. and so I come to isolation
19. Bless Me
20. before you go

The release of the song coincides with the announcement that Sumney will return to the Los Angeles’ Bootley Theater – the venue where he first began performing – for a residency later this month.

The residency will explore ideas behind his upcoming album, ‘græ’, and will examine “the spectrum of greyness in regard to colour, displacement, interstitial space, and marginal identity.”

Advertisement

The residency will run from February 13 until March 4 and will see Sumney performing one free gig each week on Wednesday evening.

You can buy tickets for the event here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.