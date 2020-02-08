Moses Sumney shares soaring new experimental track, ‘Cut Me’

Moses Sumney has shared a new track from part one of his upcoming new album. You can listen to ‘Cut Me’ below.
The first part of Sumney’s album – ‘græ’ – will arrive on February 21 on Jagjaguwar Records and will include the previously released tracks, ‘Virile’, ‘Polly’ and ‘Conveyor.’
The second part of the album will follow on May 15. You can listen to new song ‘Cut Me’ below.
‘græ’ Track Listing
Part One
1. Insula
2. Cut Me
3. In Bloom
4. Virile
5. Conveyor
6. boxes
7. Gagarin
8. jill/jack
9. Colouour
10. also also also and and and
11. Neither/Nor
12. Polly
Part Two
13. Two Dogs
14. Bystanders
15. Me in 20 Years
16. Keeps Me Alive
17. Lucky Me
18. and so I come to isolation
19. Bless Me
20. before you go
The release of the song coincides with the announcement that Sumney will return to the Los Angeles’ Bootley Theater – the venue where he first began performing – for a residency later this month.
The residency will explore ideas behind his upcoming album, ‘græ’, and will examine “the spectrum of greyness in regard to colour, displacement, interstitial space, and marginal identity.”
The residency will run from February 13 until March 4 and will see Sumney performing one free gig each week on Wednesday evening.
You can buy tickets for the event here.