Moses Sumney sings the Olympic Hymn in new release, ‘Monumental’

Moses Sumney has shared his rendition of the Olympic Hymn in a new release titled ‘Monumental’.

The track and self-directed music video were shared as part of a collaboration with designer Thom Browne’s SS21 collection. In the video, the singer stands atop a podium, resembling a classical statue or monument.

Sumney sings the English translation of the hymn, which was originally composed by Spyridon Samaras with lyrics by poet Kostis Palamas.

Watch the video for ‘Monumental’ below:

In a statement, Sumney said the new clip arrives when racial justice movements are tearing down statues depicting icons of white supremacy.

“What does it mean to pose statuesque on top of a marble podium, at a time when statues across the world—long-standing symbols of white supremacy—are literally being toppled?” he said.

“What does it mean to appropriate the Greco-Roman statue, a long-standing placeholder of white male virility and beauty, and replace it with my Black body? A body that has historically been disregarded as far less beautiful and in more recent years, objectified? What does it mean to objectify myself?”

Sumney released his double album, ‘græ’, in two parts in February and May. Upon its full release, NME gave the record a four-star review, calling it an “intimate, soul-searching record, which veers from jazz to art-pop, the form matching the message that life contains multitudes”.