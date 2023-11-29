Here are the five most streamed K-pop songs on Apple Music in 2023

Apple Music has unveiled its official list of the most-streamed songs on the platform for this year, with five entries belonging to K-pop acts such as NewJeans, BTS‘ Jungkook and more.

Apple Music unveiled the 2023 edition of its annual ranking of the most streamed songs on the service yesterday (November 28), per Variety, with several K-pop tracks making it into the Top 100. The most streamed K-pop song in 2023 was ‘Ditto’ by NewJeans, which came in at Number 19 on the overall list.

Two other NewJeans songs also made it to Apple Music’s ranking: with their January single ‘OMG’ at Number 37, and 2022’s ‘Hype Boy’ at Number 64. Meanwhile, BTS‘ Jungkook makes it on the list with his debut solo single ‘Seven’, featuring Latto, at Number 48.

Advertisement

The fifth and final K-pop song to make it onto Apple Music’s most-streamed songs of the year list is LE SSERAFIM‘s ‘Antifragile’, coming in at Number 79. The song was originally released in October last year.

Other non-K-pop artists who have appeared on the same list include top stars such as Taylor Swift, PinkPantheress, Morgan Wallen, Miley Cyrus and SZA, among others.

In other K-pop news, the first day of the 2023 MAMA Awards was held yesterday (November 28) at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. The evening featured special performances from the likes of ENHYPEN, Jeon Somi and more, as well as awards being taken home by groups such as BTS, Kep1er and more.