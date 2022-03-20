Mother of Young Thug’s child killed following argument over bowling ball

LaKevia Jackson, a 31-year-old Atlanta woman who shared a child with Young Thug, has been shot and killed after what’s been reported as “a dispute over a bowling ball”.

CBS46 confirmed the murder on Friday (March 18), reporting that Jackson was shot in the parking lot of the Metro Fun Center in southwest Atlanta. Investigators told the outlet that Jackson was attending a birthday party for her best friend (who remains unnamed in the report), and was targeted by the shooter as she left the venue; prior to leaving, she’d become embroiled in an argument about a bowling ball.

Speaking to reporter Tori Cooper, Jackson’s mother Sherina claimed that the shooter spent 20 minutes waiting for Jackson in the venue’s parking lot. She reportedly spoke to Jackson that day, and explained: “I didn’t know that was going to be the last time I talked to my baby. I could hear her over the phone crying and screaming then her best friend said she’s not breathing! I lost my baby all over a bowling ball.”

In a statement provided to CBS46, lieutenant Ralph Woolfolk – the Atlanta police department’s homicide commander – said: “This is truly an atrocity. A young lady has lost her life over a bowling ball. We talk about conflict-resolution time and time again and this is an escalated dispute so we will work this case through the night and we will find the person responsible. We know who are so go ahead and turn yourself in.”

Jackson and Young Thug (aka Jeffery Williams) met before the latter made his breakthrough as a rapper. Their son, unnamed in the report, is 14 years old, making him Williams’ oldest child.