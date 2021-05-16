Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard reschedule co-headline tour to 2022

American metal icons Mötley Crüe and English rockers Def Leppard have once again rescheduled their co-headline US tour, pushing the dates back to 2022.

The two bands were originally set to hit the road over summer 2020, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Taking to social media on Friday (May 14), Mötley Crüe shared the news that they would be pushing their rescheduled 2021 dates back another year, due to ongoing COVID restrictions and touring logistics.

“To all our loyal fans, we wanted to let you know that we learned today that the tour is getting moved to 2022,” they wrote on Facebook.

“This is the only way to ensure that we can play ALL of the dates for ALL of you who have purchased tickets. We appreciate you hanging in there and can’t wait to get back on stage and bring The Stadium Tour to all of our fans.”

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard will still be joined by Poison and Joan Jett for the new run of shows, which kick off in June next year. One final rescheduled date for Glendale, Arizona is still to be announced.

Mötley Crüe announced were reuniting in 2019, four years after their 2015 farewell tour. The band celebrated their 40th anniversary – despite the brief hiatus – in January this year, promising “a year of celebration” to mark the milestone.

That same month, Def Leppard also revealed they were launching a “Def Leppard Vault”, comprising artefacts from the band’s history to be kept in an online digital museum.