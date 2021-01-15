Mötley Crüe are kicking off their 40th anniversary celebrations this weekend

Mötley Crüe will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the band this weekend, kicking off “a year of celebration” to mark the milestone.

The ‘Kickstart My Heart’ four-piece began life on January 17, 1981 when bassist Nikki Sixx first jammed with drummer Tommy Lee and their initial vocalist/guitarist Greg Leon. While Leon departed a short while after, Mick Mars and Vince Neil then joined the fold to complete the band’s classic line-up.

This Sunday (January 17) will mark 40 years since that first rehearsal, with Mötley Crüe set to kick off a whole “year of celebration” this weekend.

Mötley Crüe fans are being invited to sign a virtual Facebook birthday card for the band ahead of Sunday’s milestone (the hashtag #HappyBirthdayToCrüe is also being encouraged across social media). “More announcements” will be made about the 40th anniversary across the band’s social channels this weekend.

Tune in right here this Sunday 17th Jan as Mötley Crüe will officially kick off our 40th Anniversary celebrations!!… Posted by Motley Crue on Thursday, January 14, 2021

In a message to fans, Sixx cited the pertinent lyrics from ‘Kickstart My Heart’: “When we started this band / All we needed, needed was a laugh / Years gone by, I’d say we’ve kicked some ass.”

“It’s always been about great songs and over-the-top live shows for us,” Sixx said. “The fans were always right by our side. I don’t know where all of the years went. It went by in a flash.

“What I can’t forget are the four decades of fans who have counted themselves as CRÜEHEADS from day one, supporting us through thick and thin. To them we are in debt and thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

“Happy 40th Birthday to us all.”

Mötley Crüe are set to co-headline a stadium tour across North America this summer, with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett all on the bill.