Mötley Crüe cancel New Year’s Eve arena show

Mötley Crüe have cancelled their ‘Crue Year’s Eve’ 2023 concert that was due to take place in California on New Year’s Eve.

The band issued a statement Thursday (December 21), confirming that their December 31 concert at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs would not be going ahead.

“It is with deep regret we must inform you the Crue Year’s Eve show in Palm Springs is being canceled,” the band wrote in a brief social media post.

Advertisement

“The very short time frame to produce the event resulted in issues beyond our control. We look forward to seeing you all in 2024!”

It is with deep regret we must inform you the Crüe Year’s Eve show in Palm Springs is being canceled. The very short time frame to produce the event resulted in issues beyond our control.

We look forward to seeing you all in 2024! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/93fN6CZGrV — Mötley Crüe (@MotleyCrue) December 21, 2023

While the band have cancelled their only remaining concert of the year, they have added two shows at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City in New Jersey for May 3 and 4. They’re also scheduled to perform a string of summer festival dates in the US and Canada.

Earlier this year, bassist Nikki Sixx gave fans update on new Mötley Crüe music, saying that songs for their next album are “officially done”.

Back in April, he shared a picture of himself, drummer Tommy Lee and new guitarist John 5 in a songwriting session, confirming they were back in the studio.

He followed up with a further update, writing on Instagram: “Recording in London England where so many of my [heroes] are from ain’t a bad way to start the day…”

Hit the studio with @thevinceneil today here in London. The new @MotleyCrue songs are 100% officially done and ready for mix. 🤟🏽🏴‍☠️ — 📷 (@NikkiSixx) May 13, 2023

Advertisement

He added on Twitter: “Hit the studio with @thevinceneil today in London. The new @MotleyCrue songs are 100% officially done and ready for the mix.”

Elsewhere, the artist issued a statement in November after experiencing multiple stalker incidents.

Last week, news emerged that Tommy Lee is being sued for the alleged sexual assault of a woman in a helicopter.