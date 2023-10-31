Mötley Crüe co-founder Mick Mars announces debut solo album, ‘The Other Side Of Mars’

Former Mötley Crüe guitarist and co-founder Mick Mars has shared news of his debut solo album ‘The Other Side Of Mars’. Check out the new single ‘Loyal To The Lie’ below.

The news of the forthcoming solo project marks the musician’s first new music since he departed from the glam rock line-up in October 2022, following his struggle with Ankylosing Spondylitis (A.S.).

Released today (October 31), Mars has shared the lead single from the upcoming solo album. The track centres on his blistering riffs – which are noticeably heavier than anything he worked on with Mötley Crüe – and sees him join forces with Jacob Bunton who contributes vocals.

The song also comes with a new music video that is in keeping with the Halloween spirit, featuring imagery from classic horror films and pictures of infamous serial killers. Check it out below.

Discussing the title behind the upcoming album, the 72-year-old explained that it refers to the two different sides of his playing style: “the Mötley side and the Mars side.”

“I always have a very clear vision of what I want to do,” he said, later speaking about his plans for more music even after the debut album. “There’s a lot of ideas that I have that, I don’t want to call them ‘left,’ but they are, you know what I mean? My feeling has always been, I might gain some fans, I might lose some fans. But what they’re hearing, it’s all me.”

Alongside Mars, the album includes the aforementioned Jacob Bunton on vocals, as well as Winger and former Alice Cooper keyboardist Paul Taylor. Ray Luzier of Korn also stars on the drums, as well as bassist Chris Collier and singer Brion Gamboa – whom Mars recruited for the more “angsty” tracks.

“I’m trying to keep growing,” Mars said about the motivation to pursue a solo project. “Because if you stop learning new things, if you stop playing new things, if you close your mind, you’re done. You have to keep moving and creating. Next!”

‘The Other Side Of Mars’ is set for release on Friday 23rd February 2024 via the guitarist’s own label 1313, LLC, in partnership with MRI. Pre-order it here and check out the tracklist below.

Mick Mars’ ‘The Other Side of Mars’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Loyal To The Lie’

2. ‘Broken On The Inside’

3. ‘Alone’

4. ‘Killing Breed’

5. ‘Memories’

6. ‘Right Side Of Wrong’

7. ‘Ready To Roll’

8. ‘Undone’

9. ‘Ain’t Going Back’

10. ‘LA Noir’

Mars’ departure from Mötley Crüe was announced last October when the glam rock veterans confirmed the guitarist would no longer tour with the band due to his degenerative disease. He was replaced by former Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson guitarist John 5.

After his departure, the guitarist sued the band over his share of profits and claimed that he was “unilaterally” removed from the line-up after announcing his retirement from touring – meaning that his profit share was allegedly cut from 25 per cent to five per cent.

The filing further alleged that the group – particularly Nikki Sixx – had a pattern of belittling Mars for years, telling him he had cognitive issues and insulting him about alleged poor playing on tour.

In response, Sasha Frid, the band’s litigation lawyer said: “Mick’s lawsuit is unfortunate and completely off-base.

“In 2008, Mick voted for and signed an agreement in which he and every other band member agreed that ‘in no event shall any resigning shareholder be entitled to receive any monies attributable to live performances (i.e., tours),’” it added.

In other Mötley Crüe news, earlier this summer the band took to the stage at The Underworld in Camden to perform a surprise intimate show ahead of their gig at Wembley Stadium.