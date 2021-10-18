Mötley Crüe confirm Vince Neil broke “a few ribs” during stage fall

Mötley Crüe have confirmed that their singer Vince Neil broke “a few ribs” after he fell from the stage during a solo gig on Friday (October 15).

Neil had been performing with his band at the Monsters on the Mountain festival in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee when he suffered the fall.

According to TMZ, there was a small gap between the stage and the speaker that Neil didn’t notice, with a four-foot drop below. Video from the gig, which you can see below, shows the singer slipping out of sight.

That explains why I lost track of him in this video. I apparently captured the fall at the end of this clip. Totally agree that he looked great and was singing great. Hope the X-rays are clear and you bounce back quickly @thevinceneil pic.twitter.com/jfWT6c3rVb — Darrell Jenkins (@bigdoftn) October 16, 2021

Neil was unable to continue performing after the fall, though his band finished the gig and his bass player Dana Strum addressed the singer’s condition on the night.

“The truth is Vince fell and broke ribs when he fell,” Strum told the audience. “He can’t breathe and he’s gonna get dealt with medically.”

While Neil has not posted any subsequent updates about his condition on social media since his fall, the official Mötley Crüe account said last night (October 17) that the singer is now “back home and resting after breaking a few ribs on Friday night”.

Vince is back home and resting after breaking a few ribs on Friday night. Our love and best wishes for a speedy recovery and ready to rock in ‘22!! 🖤🤘 pic.twitter.com/gvM9N7sLkc — Mötley Crüe (@MotleyCrue) October 17, 2021

“Our love and best wishes for a speedy recovery and ready to rock in ‘22!!”

Earlier this year, Neil ended his set at the Boone Iowa River Valley Festival early after his voice gave out during a performance of Mötley Crüe’s ‘Girls, Girls, Girls’.

Last week Mötley Crüe‘s Nikki Sixx admitted in an interview that the band were “most probably” sexist during their earlier days.