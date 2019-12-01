Mötley Crüe’s Mick Mars confirms 2020 release date for solo album

Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars has confirmed that even though his band has reformed he will still be releasing a solo album – and it’s coming next year.

Read more: The Dirt film review

Last month, Mötley Crüe confirmed their plans to reunite for a tour after disbanding in 2015, having previously fuelled rumours by sharing a petition for them to do so.

The band have not performed together since December 31, 2015, the last date of their farewell tour. They signed a “cessation of touring” agreement prior to embarking on ‘The Final Tour’, which prohibits any member from performing in the future using the Mötley Crüe name.

Now, while answering a fan’s tweet, Mars has confirmed that his solo set is expected in 2020. “No one will ever stand in the way of my solo record. Ever,” he tweeted. “Watch for it in April 2020.”

No one will ever stand in the way of my solo record. Ever.

Watch for it in April . 2020. 👽🛸 — Mick Mars (@mrmickmars) November 25, 2019

He’s been working on his solo effort in Nashville with producer Michael Wagener at Blackbird Studios.

Advertisement

In March, Mars spoke of his solo album with the Talking Metal podcast. “I’ve been working on this for years, trying to get it right. In my way of thinking, I didn’t want to put out a record just to put out a record. It has to be right, for me,” he explained. “People wanna hear my music, it needs to be right. I’m not just cutting corners to, like I said, put out a record to put out a record. I just can’t do it. So it’s taking me a while.”

Speaking of the album’s direction, he added: “My playing has a blues element to it, of course, but it isn’t like what you would call a blues record. It’s more of a heavier rock thing, but I don’t want to even try to out-heavy the heavies. It’s just something that’s hopefully just a little different than what’s going on now. You’re not gonna hear a Mötley song or a Mötley-flavored song, except for the guitar. They’re gonna be a bit harder than that, but not as hard as the heavies like Ministry and some of those guys.”

Advertisement

Last week, Mötley Crüe‘s Vince Neil underwent hand surgery in order to treat Dupuytren’s Contracture, a condition often referred to as ‘Viking Disease’.

The Mötley Crüe frontman posted news of the surgery, which took place in Nashville on Wednesday (November 27), via his Instagram account.