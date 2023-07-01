Mötley Crüe perform surprise intimate show ahead of London’s Wembley Stadium gig

Mötley Crüe took to the stage in Camden last night to perform a surprise intimate show ahead of their upcoming gig at Wembley Stadium. Check out the full tracklist below as well as fan footage.

Taking place at the 450-capacity Underworld venue, the show was originally teased a week ago, when the ’80s rock icons published a flyer on their social media — advertising an upcoming set from a band named ‘Dögs Of War’. No surprise, fans were quick to guess that the upcoming show was a surprise Mötley Crüe show.

The show sold out almost immediately after tickets went on sale earlier this week, and when Vince Neil and co. took to the stage, they delivered an 11-song set, which included a variety of fan-favourites, as well as a variety of covers, which has become tradition at their shows.

The four-piece opened with ‘Wild Side’, the opening track from their 1987 album ‘Girls, Girls. Girls’, before delivering more classics including ‘Too Fast For Love’, ‘Dr Feelgood’ and ‘Kickstart My Heart’.

Covers of Gary Glitter (‘Rock And Roll, Part 2), The Beatles (‘Helter Skelter’), Sex Pistols (‘Anarchy In the U.K.’), Brownsville Station (‘Smokin’ In The Boys Room’) and Ramones (‘Blitzkrieg Bop’) all followed suit, as well a rendition of the hit Beastie Boys track ‘(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!)’. Check out fan footage of the gig below, as well as the full setlist.

One of the most surreal nights of my life; Motley Crue in Camden in front of 400 people…mad! pic.twitter.com/T3eEySKGvw — Jamie Walker (@Walker_this_way) June 30, 2023

Motley Crue at the Underworld! pic.twitter.com/eL4OEcoujG — Person McPersonface (@SethRol05972053) July 1, 2023

@motleycrue that was the best experience of my life. pic.twitter.com/15VkJvZEVq — raccoon mom 🦝 (@degeneratepunk) June 30, 2023

Mötley Crüe’s setlist at The Underworld was:

1. ‘Wild Side’

2. ‘Shout At The Devil’

3. ‘Too Fast for Love’

4. ‘Live Wire’

5. ‘Looks That Kill’

6. Medley of: ‘Rock and Roll, Part 2’, ‘Smokin’ in the Boys Room’, ‘Helter Skelter’, ‘Anarchy in the U.K.’ and ‘Blitzkrieg Bop’

7. ‘(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!)’

8. ‘Dr. Feelgood’

9. ‘Girls, Girls, Girls’

10. ‘Primal Scream’

11. ‘Kickstart My Heart’

The intimate gig at London’s Underworld came just one day before the glam veterans are set to perform at Wembley Stadium in front of 90,000 later tonight (July 1). The show is part of their co-headline world tour with Def Leppard and other dates include Lytham Festival (July 2), Marlay Park, Dublin, Ireland (July 4) and Glasgow Green (July 6) – remaining tickets can be found here.

“This wasn’t our first time playing a secret club show and it will definitely not be the last,” the band said in a statement (via Louder). “We love doing this, especially before larger shows. We love when we can play these intimate shows for our fans.”

As reported by Ultimate Classic Rock, the pseudonym that Crüe played under, ‘Dögs Of War’, is also the title of an upcoming song that the band have been working on with new guitarist John 5. Also rumoured to have been made alongside Producer Bob Rock, there is no word yet on when the track should make its debut.

The upcoming track is predicted to be one taken from the new album that the band have been working on in recent months. Although details remain sparse on the title and release date, longtime bassist Nikki Sixx confirmed last month that the songs were “100% officially done and ready for the mix”.

The announcement of new music comes in light of the recent string of legal battles the band have had with founding member Mick Mars.