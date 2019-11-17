Mötley Crüe share online petition urging them to reunite for a tour

Could Nikki Sixx and the gang be getting back together?

An online petition urging Mötley Crüe to reunite for a tour has been shared by the band, fuelling rumours that they might be getting back together.

The band has not performed together since December 31, 2015, the last date of their farewell tour. They signed a “cessation of touring” agreement prior to embarking on ‘The Final Tour’, which prohibits any member from performing in the future using the Mötley Crüe name.

Rumours about a reunion have been circulating as of late with Black Crowes manager Mark DiDia saying on the Howard Stern Wrap-Up Show that his band’s reunion tour wouldn’t be the only one rock fans could look forward to next year, stating that a triple bill with Mötley Crüe and two other major bands was in the cards.

Earlier this month, Vince Neil said that the reunion rumours were not true. “People these rumors are false,” he wrote on Twitter. “I haven’t spoken to any band member’s since movie premiere. I had to cancel shows due to back problems which I am getting treatment now. There is no tension between me and Tommy. Don’t believe anything from These so-called gossip sites. Keep Rocking.”

On Friday (November 15), a Change.org petition titled ‘BRING MÖTLEY CRÜE BACK!’ was started by Motley Mann urging the band to get back together because “the new fans need a new tour.”

“After breaking the replay button on ‘The Dirt’ film, it is clear to me that the only way to fulfill my urge for the Crüe is for you guys to get back on the road,” the petition’s description reads.

It continues: “I know it’s not just me with this opinion; your movie has once again put you in the spotlight and built an entire new generation of Crüeheads who have a NATURAL BORN RIGHT to see you on stage. If the rumors circulating about a Mötley Crüe comeback are true, then let this petition solidify it. The new fans need a new tour, PLEASE COME BACK.”

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, Mötley Crüe shared the petition on their official Twitter account, writing: “This is interesting…” but the tweet has now been deleted.

The petition has 13,500 signatures at time of press.

Meanwhile, Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crüe has not taken kindly to glam-rockers Steel Panther‘s recent comments about his bandmate Vince Neil.

When asked in an interview which musician they would bring back from the dead, the band’s frontman Michael Starr said “I’d bring back Vince Neil.” When drummer Stix Zadinia replied, “He’s not dead,” Starr said “I’d bring back the Vince Neil from back in the day, because that guy is dead.”