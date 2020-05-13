Mötley Crüe to host watch party for Netflix band biopic ‘The Dirt’

Mötley Crüe will be hosting a Twitter watch party for The Dirt, last year’s biopic about the band released on Netflix.

The watch party will take place on Friday May 15 at 4PM (PST) and will include the band, as well as “special guests”. Fans can follow along with the hashtag #stayhomesweethome.

The Dirt is based on the band’s best-selling autobiography The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Notorious Rock Band. The film stars Douglas Booth, Colson Baker, Daniel Webber and Iwan Rheon.

Watch the trailer for The Dirt here:

The Dirt was directed by Jeff Tremaine, and was written by Rich Wilkes and Amanda Adelson. The idea of a Mötley Crüe biopic has been in the works since 2006, when Paramount and MTV purchased the rights to the book.

An unauthorised David Bowie biopic, Stardust was released last month, with Johnny Flynn in the lead role.

NME gave the film four stars, saying: Johnny Flynn presents a lost, insecure and fidgety Bowie of ’71, desperate to be recognised but beaten down by numerous chart failures and mocked for his failings by one of the most bricklayerish screen Marc Bolan’s you’ll ever see.”

Another upcoming biopic is Josh Trank’s Capone, which sees Tom Hardy take on the role of notorious gangster Al Capone. In a two-star review, NME said: “Capone is full of promise that isn’t quite met, which makes it more disappointing than if it was simply bad.”

The Dirt is available to stream on Netflix now.