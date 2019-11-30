Trending:

Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil undergoes hand surgery to treat ‘Viking Disease’

Get well soon, Vince

Will Lavin
Vince Neil of Motley Crue
Vince Neil had surgery on his hand this week. CREDIT: Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media

Mötley Crüe‘s Vince Neil underwent hand surgery this week in order to treat Dupuytren’s Contracture, a condition often referred to as ‘Viking Disease’.

The Mötley Crüe frontman posted news of the surgery, which took place in Nashville on Wednesday (November 27), via his Instagram account.

“Hand surgery today!!” Neil wrote, adding the hashtags #vikingdisease #Dupuytrenscontracture and #nashville.

Using hashtags to reveal a condition he’s been dealing with, Dupuytren’s Contracture is a condition where one or more fingers become permanently bent in a flexed position. It usually begins with small hard swelling just under the skin of the palm, then worsens over time until the fingers can no longer be straightened.

The condition is often referred to as ‘Viking Disease’. The nickname comes from the condition being extraordinarily found in people of Northern European descent.

See Neil’s Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Mötley Crüe have confirmed their plans to reunite for a tour, having previously fuelled rumours by sharing a petition for them to do so.

The band has not performed together since December 31, 2015, the last date of their farewell tour. They signed a “cessation of touring” agreement prior to embarking on ‘The Final Tour’, which prohibits any member from performing in the future using the Mötley Crüe name.

