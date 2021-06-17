Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx announces new memoir ‘The First 21’

Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx has announced his new memoir The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx.

The bassist’s latest book will focus on his “origin story”, documenting his childhood upbringing and eventual move to LA where he began his career in music.

“You’ve heard the tales of excess and debauchery. All the peaks and the valleys that came with rock’n’roll stardom and my life in one of the world’s biggest bands. This is the story that you haven’t heard. The one that led up to those stories,” Sixx said in a statement.

“It’s the intimate, personal story of how an innocent Idaho farm boy with a burning dream and desire — for music, for love, and for fame — became the notorious Nikki Sixx.”

The musician added: “I believe our first 21 years have a lot to do with shaping who we become. These are my first 21, and it’s my hope that they thrill and inspire you to invest in your own, biggest dreams.”

The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx is set to be published in the UK on October 5 by Little, Brown Book Group, and you can pre-order it here.

Mötley Crüe recently rescheduled their co-headline US tour with Def Leppard, with the dates now set to take place next year.

“This is the only way to ensure that we can play ALL of the dates for ALL of you who have purchased tickets,” the band said in a statement last month. “We appreciate you hanging in there and can’t wait to get back on stage and bring The Stadium Tour to all of our fans.”