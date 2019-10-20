"The singer in steal panther [sic] can go fuck himself"

Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crüe has not taken kindly to glam-rockers Steel Panther‘s recent comments about his bandmate Vince Neil.

When asked in an interview with Little Punk People which musician they would bring back from the dead, the band’s frontman Michael Starr said “I’d bring back Vince Neil.” When drummer Stix Zadinia replied, “He’s not dead,” Starr said “I’d bring back the Vince Neil from back in the day, because that guy is dead.”

This prompted Sixx to tweet in defence of his bandmate: “The singer in steal panther [sic] can go fück himself… wanna be band putting down @thevinceneil?” he tweeted.

Later, in response to a Mötley Crüe fan who also defended Neil declaring “No 1 can even top Vince’s charisma,” Sixx tweeted again “That’s why they are assholes. Backstabbers.”

According to Steel Panther’s guitarist Satchel, Mötley Crüe have long disliked the parody-metal band. “There are bands that hate our guts,” he told Meltdown last year. “We did a tour a few years ago with Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe […] And Mötley Crüe – they hated us. They wanted to kill us. Every night they wanted to kill us.”

Steel Panther recently released their fifth album ‘Heavy Metal Rules’, which we gave one star. This came shortly after Zadania said of the #MeToo movement: “We do what we do, and we fucking rock, and we sing about pussy”.